Aug. 6—The Republican Party Of Navarro County will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.

A social will precede the meeting from 6 to 6:30 p.m., saluting elected officials.

Guest speakers will be reporting upon the 87th State Legislature.

All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.com.