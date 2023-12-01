Navarro College to represent at TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart Of Texas Bowl

Nov. 30—Navarro Football accepted an invitation Tuesday to represent the Southwest Junior College Football Conference as the host team for the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart Of Texas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Memorial Stadium on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus.

Coach Ryan Taylor's SWJCFC runner-up Navarro Bulldogs (6-4) will face coach Glenn Davis' Copiah-Lincoln Wolves (9-2) from Wesson, Ms., in a Top-10 matchup with a noon CST kickoff.

The NJCAA's 13th poll released Monday afternoon lists Copiah-Lincoln at No. 6, and Navarro at No. 10. The Bulldogs, making their fifth appearance in the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart Of Texas Bowl, will be playing their eighth game against a Top-15 ranked opponent

Navarro will be appearing in its 22nd bowl game since 1962 when it defeated Perkinston (now Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), 3-0, in the Hospitality Bowl at Gulfport, Ms. The Bulldogs are 13-7-1 in bowl games, but in search of their first win since a 34-27 win over Hinds CC, Ms., in the 2013 Brazos Valley Bowl in Bryan. NC lost its last two to host teams — a 35-6 loss to Hutchinson in the 2018 Salt City Bowl, and a 53-34 loss to Garden City, Ks., in the 2021 Scooter's Coffee Bowl.

NC will be playing its first TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart Of Texas Bowl at Commerce. The Bulldogs went 3-1 when the game was played at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove. After dropping a 49-14 decision to Coffeyville, Ks., in the first bowl in 2001, Navarro secured three wins within a four-year span, knocking off Mississippi Gulf Coast 37-26 in 2009, New Mexico Military 40-24 in 2011, and Georgia Military 30-23 in 2012.

Copiah-Lincoln's seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by East Mississippi 27-20 in the MACCC Championship at Sullivan-Windham Field in Scooba. The Wolves spent the last six weeks ranked among the NJCAA's Top 10, the last two at a season-high No. 4.

Adds

Navarro Football Bowl Record

TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S Heart Of Texas Bowl History

NAVARRO FOOTBALL BOWL RECORD — 13-7-1

1962: Hospitality Bowl, Gulfport, Ms.: Navarro 3, Perkinston, Ms. 0

1966: Shrine Bowl, Shreveport, La.: Navarro 7, Perkinston, Ms. 21

1970: Wool Bowl, Roswell, NM: Navarro 21, Grand Rapids, Mi., 0

1973: Wool Bowl, Roswell, NM: Navarro 17, Fort Scott, Ks., 0

1977: Texas JUCO Bowl, Garland, Tx: Navarro 35, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28

1980: Wool Bowl, Roswell, NM: Navarro 12, New Mexico Military Institute 14

1987: Valley Of The Sun Bowl, Mesa, Az: Navarro 47, Mesa, Az., 34

1988: Kansas Jayhawk Bowl, Coffeyville, Ks: Navarro 28, Coffeyville, Ks., 42

1989: Mid-American Bowl, Tulsa, Ok: Navarro 41, Ellsworth, Ia., 17 (NJCAA Championship)

1991: Dixie Rotary Bowl, St. George, Ut: Navarro 27, Dixie College, Ut, 22

1993: Texas JUCO Shrine Bowl, Tyler, Tx: Navarro 20, Jones County, Ms., 20 (tie)

1999: Red River Bowl,Bedford, Tx: Navarro 14, Trinity Valley, TX., 48

2001: Heart Of Texas Bowl, Copperas Cove, Tx: Navarro 14, Coffeyville, Ks., 49

2007: Pilgrim's Pride Bowl, Mount Pleasant, Tx: Navarro 24, Georgia Military 21

2009: Heart Of Texas Bowl, Copperas Cove, Tx: Navarro 37, Mississippi Gulf Coast 26

2010: Citizens Bank Bowl, Pittsburg, Ks: Navarro 13, Butler 12 (NJCAA Championship)

2011: Heart Of Texas Bowl, Copperas Cove, Tx: Navarro 40, New Mexico Military Institute 24

2012: Heart Of Texas Bowl, Copperas Cove, Tx: Navarro 30, Georgia Military 23

2013: Brazos Valley Bowl, Bryan, Tx: Navarro 34, Hinds CC, Ms., 27

2018: Salt City Bowl, Hutchinson, Ks: Hutchinson CC, Ks., 35, Navarro 6

2021: Scooter's Coffee Bowl, Garden City, Ks: Garden City CC, Ks., 53, Navarro 34

TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S HEART OF TEXAS BOWL RECORDS

2022 — Butler CC, Ks, 28, Kilgore 24 (Commerce, Tx)

2021 — Tyler 28, Coffeyville 7 (Commerce, Tx)

2020 — No Bowl

2019 — No Bowl

2018 — Kilgore 28, Pima CC, Az. 0 (Waco ISD Stadium)

2017 — Trinity Valley 48, Garden City, Ks. 41 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2016 — Trinity Valley 34, Northwest Mississippi 24 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2015 — East Central Ms., 35, Kilgore 21 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2014 — Trinity Valley 27, Coffeyville 24 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

Texas A&M Commerce 72, East Central Ok., 21

2013 — Trinity Valley 72, Mesa CC, Az., 23 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove) VACATED

McMurry 38, Southern Arkansas 35

2012 — Navarro 30, Georgia Military 23 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2011 — Navarro 40, New Mexico Military Institute 24 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2010 — Blinn 31, Arizona Western 27 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2009 — Navarro 37, Mississippi Gulf Coast 28 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2008 — Fort Scott, Ks., 30, Blinn 14 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2007 — Mississippi Gulf Coast 62, Kilgore 28 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2006 — Kilgore 19, Fort Scott, Ks., 7 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2005 — Cisco 47, Dodge City, Ks,., 28 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2004 — Hutchinson, Ks., 15, Tyler 10 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2003 — Tyler 55, Rochester CTC, Mn., 3 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2002 — Trinity Valley 33, Jones County, Ms., 22 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

2001 — Coffeyville, Ks., 49, Navarro 14 (Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove)

—