Navarro: Bulldogs clinch North Zone title with dramatic stretch run

Apr. 29—What a finish!

Navarro's Bulldogs swept a doubleheader Saturday over Paris (5-4, 8-5) to clinch the Region XIV North Zone Championship. The Bulldogs and will host the North Zone Region Tournament May 9-12.

A week ago the Bulldogs led Tyler by a handful of percentage points for the lead in the North Zone, but Whoa Dill's Bulldogs ran off four wins in a row, including last weekend's 13-3 win in Tyler, to clinch the North Zone title.

The Dawgs swept a three-game series against Paris, topping off the series with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday that lifted Navarro to a 20-7 record, leaving Tyler (19-11) in second-place with three games left. This is the seventh conference title for the Bulldogs in the past 10 seasons.

Braden Gostisha had a monster day at the plate, going 7-for-8 Saturday to help lead Navarro to a doubleheader sweep over Paris.

The Bulldogs finished Saturday's doubleheader sweep with an 8-5 win, breaking up a 5-5 game with three runs in the seventh. Adrian Naja pitched two innings in relief to get the win and Tony Garcia, who went the distance to win the opener, picked up the save.

Gostisha went 5-for-5 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run to lead the Dawgs in the second game. He went 2-for-3 in the opener.

Matt Houston went 2-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in a run, Bryce Jones went 2-for-3, tripled, scored and drove in a run and Jack Opoien doubled, scored and drove in a run. Brady Englett scored twice and drove in a run with a sac fly and Ryan Alexander scored and drove in a run in the 8-5 win.

The Dawgs had a dramatic comeback to win the seven-inning opener, scoring two in the sixth and two in the seventh to win 5-4 after trailing 4-1.

Garcia went the seven-inning distance to get the win, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking one.

Houston, who doubled, Alexander and McCann Libby all drove in runs and Englett doubled, walked twice and scored two runs.

The Bulldogs close out the seaso with three games against Northeast this week.