Navarro Basketball: Bulldogs come back to beat Lamar State College-Port Authur

Dec. 5—There's not much time left until Navarro's Bulldogs take a long break from basketball, but apparently, they're making the most of it.

The Bulldogs stormed back Saturday night to improve to 2-0 in the conference race, digging out of a 47-39 halftime hole to run away from Lamar-State-Port Arthur 84-76 — outscoring the Seahawks 46-29 in the second half.

The victory means the Dawgs are 8-3 this season and unbeaten in two conference games with two games left until they leave for the holiday break. They won't return to the court until 2024 (Jan. 2 to be exact) when they play a non-conference game against Strength and Motion at home.

The Dawgs can only hope they shoot as well after the break. They caught fire down the stretch Saturday, shooting 52.6 percent from the floor (30-of-57) for the night to turn the game around. They're shooting 50.1 percent for the season.

Ronnie Harrison came off the bench and made 8-of-10 shots — 80 percent — to lead the Dawgs with a 21-point night. Harrison also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots for a Bulldog team that finished with seven blocks in their final home game of the year.

Colby Henderson finished with 12 points, seven boards, four assists and two blocked shots. Jourdyn Grandberry dropped in 11 points, grabbed a pair of rebounds, delivered three assists and blocked a shot. Cardell Bailey scored 10 points for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak and play Blinn on the road Wednesday and wrap up 2023 at Hill College Monday with a chance to be 10-2 and 3-0 in the conference race. Then it's a 21-day stretch without a game and a 17-game run to their final regular season game at Paris on March 6.

