Navarro Baseball: Bulldogs walk off with 9-8 win over Angelina

Mar. 29—Navarro's Bulldogs stayed hot Wednesday with a 9-8 walk-off victory over Angelina to improve to 12-4 in the Region XIV North Zone and 21-12 overall.

The Dawgs have now won four of their last five games and Wednesday's victory helped them push their lead in the Region XIV North Zone to two games over Tyler and Northeast, which are both 10-6 in Zone play.

McCann Libby, Matt Houston, and Bryce Jones each drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs, and Theo Kummer, Jack Opoien and Hank Harp had RBI singles. Libby tripled and Bryce Jones and Braden Gostisha doubled to lead the Bulldogs' 10-hit afternoon.

Jones went 3-for-4 and scored a run, Libby went 2-for-5, and scored twice and Houston went 2-for-5 to account for seven of Navarro's 10 hits.

Thomas Mangus started and gave up nine hits and six runs (two earned) over 6.2 innings while striking out three and Adrian Najar picked up the win (3-1) in relief, allowing five hits and two runs and striking out four over the final 2.1 innings.