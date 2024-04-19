Navarro Baseball: Bulldogs jump right back into first place
Apr. 19—Like drama?
Crazy about comebacks?
Then you gotta love Navarro's Bulldogs who are driving toward the end of the season.
The Dawgs were knocked out of first-place in the Region XIV North Zone race last weekend when Tyler leap-fogged Whoa Dill's team with two weeks left , but on Wednesday Navarro slammed the door on Tyler with an 8-0 win to slide by the Apaches and take the lead by percentage points — .727 to .720.
Thomas Mangus walked three and struck out seven, tossing a seven-inning, three-hit shutout against Tyler, and the Dawgs had no problems scoring runs at home.
Bryce Jones led Navarro's 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4, scoring twice and driving in a run, Hank Harp went 2-for-4, scored and drove in two runs and Matt Houston went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run.
McCann Libby doubled in two runs and scored for the Dawgs and Jack Opoien went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
The Bulldogs now face a huge test Sunday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler, where they play a doubleheader (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.). The Bulldogs are 16-6 in Zone play with eight North Zone games left. They are 3-0 against Tyler, including a doubleheader sweep (9-5, 10-2) at home against the Apaches on March 9.