Navarro Baseball: Bulldogs drop out of first place after hammering Panola 10-4

Apr. 15—Navarro's Bulldogs dropped out of first-place in the Region XIV North Zone race this week when they lost both games of a doubleheader to Panola — 4-3 and 2-1 — in two close games Saturday.

Ironically, the Dawgs opened the three-game series with the Ponies with a 10-4 romp in Carthage Wednesday.

Matt Houston belted two home runs, scored twice and drove in five runs Wednesday and Braden Gotisha went 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in two runs Wednesday.

Ryan Alexander and McCann Libby both doubled and Alexander scored and drove in a run while Libby scored and drove in a run in the lopsided win.

Thamos Mangus allowed five hits and four runs over eight innings, striking out seven amd walking one to get the win on the mound.

The two losses Saturday at home knocked the Dawgs out of first-place as Tyler (18-6 in Zone play) leap-frogged Navarro, which is now 15-6. Northeast (13-8) is in third.

The Bulldogs play Tyler ina three-game series this week with at 2 p.m. game at home on Wednesday and a doubleheader at Saturday (4 p.m., 7 p.m.) at Tyler.