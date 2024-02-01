Navarre football head coach Jay Walls on Jordan Jefferson: 'The sky's the limit with him'

Navarre football head coach Jay Walls now has had two former players in recent memory head to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

First was Michael Carter back in 2021. Carter, a running back, is now playing with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals after a stellar collegiate career at the University of North Carolina. Now, it’s defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson’s turn, a 2019 Raider alum, who will be competing at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the 75th rendition of the Senior Bowl.

And current Raiders can take note.

“It’s really big for our community, our high school and our program. Just knowing that somebody from Navarre has done really well,” Walls said. “What it shows our kids at Navarre is, if they work hard and don’t give up, great things can happen. It’s not just some random person from somewhere else that makes it to the Senior Bowl, playing in the SEC for LSU. …

“Those goals are attainable here at Navarre. It doesn’t just have to be someone on social media, TV or read about. We have those guys here.”

With the stadium just a couple hours away from Navarre, the proximity allows for more of Jefferson’s family and friends to attend the game – and that’s an “awesome” part about having the game in Mobile, Walls added.

“It’s so close that a lot of folks who know JJ can go and watch the game, and see him play, and to see what his talent is all about,” Walls said.

Jefferson played three seasons with the Raiders, only playing in three games his sophomore year. But that’s when Jefferson, who was listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, just became too much to handle for opposing offensive lines.

By the time his junior year rolled around in 2017, Jefferson “was hard to block one-on-one,” Walls said.

“JJ was so big and physical for a high school kid, that’s what stood out the most. We played him at nose tackle in an odd-man front,” Walls said. “He was just tough in the middle, a center couldn’t handle (Jefferson) by himself.”

In 27 games across those three seasons, Jefferson had 115 total tackles (68 solo, 47 assisted) with 11 sacks for a total loss of 60 yards. He also caused three fumbles and one fumble recovery in his high school career with two blocked field goals his senior year.

Jefferson and the rest of the defense played a “huge part” for the 2018 Navarre football team, which won a District 2-6A title, advancing to the regional semifinals before falling to St. Augustine. Jefferson was also a PNJ All-Area First Team selection that season.

That Raider defense was also stocked with Grady Kelly, who played at Colorado State for three years and has since transferred to Florida State.

“The team did it, but our defense was really strong that year. JJ and the other guys on the defensive line, we were blessed that he and Grady Kelly played together. Those were two of the best defensive linemen from that time period when they were in high school,” Walls said. “And even now, with what they’ve been able to do after high school. It was certainly a huge part of our success.”

Walls said he’s known Jefferson since he was in eighth grade, and lauded his work ethic and academic abilities. Walls highlighted that Jefferson made the dean’s list every semester while in college. That includes both his time at West Virginia University and Louisiana State University.

“He’s big and strong. He’s got those God-given talents and athletics. But the biggest thing is that I’m so proud of is how he worked at it,” Walls said. “He had to work hard with his academics and his football abilities. Just to see how far he’s come is a testament to what hard work, dedication and loving football can do. …

“The sky’s the limit with him. He can do really special things moving forward.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Jay Walls discusses Jordan Jefferson's impact on Navarre football team