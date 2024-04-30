Nava re-tears ACL, out for 2024 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cristian Nava’s return to the pitch will have to wait another year. As the United forward finally recovered from a torn ACL in early 2023, Nava re-injured the same ACL and will miss the 2024 season.

JT Toppin enters the transfer portal

“Cristian has shown incredible growth through this long recovery process, and we are blessed to have him in our locker room,” said United Head Coach Eric Quill. “Every coach, player, and staff member is committed to being there for Cristian and fighting for him all season long.”

Nava missed the entire 2023 season and the beginning of the 2024 season while recovering from his initial injury. He was made available for selection just over two weeks ago, however he never appeared in a match.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.