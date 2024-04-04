Will Naughton play for Swansea again?

Swansea City boss Luke Williams says Kyle Naughton’s season may be over – and is unsure whether that could mean he has played his last game for the club.

Defender Naughton suffered a hamstring injury in last month’s south Wales derby.

The 35-year-old, who joined Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2015, sees his contract expire this summer.

Williams has praised Naughton’s contribution both on and off the pitch since taking charge at Swansea three months ago, but said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Naughts is a grown man - he might have something to tell us.

“But he is an incredible player. We will see what happens with his recovery, his plans and our plans.”

Asked if Naughton would be out for the remainder of this season, which runs until 4 May, Williams added: “Maybe. It depends on how the body reacts. We will have to see.”

Joe Allen is another veteran who will be missing when Swansea go to Middlesbrough on Saturday, with the club’s medical staff still assessing the extent of the toe injury he suffered in last Monday’s defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Przemyslaw Placheta is expected to be absent for around a fortnight with a hamstring injury, while Bashir Humphreys should be available soon after a calf problem.

On-loan Newcastle defender Harrison Ashby, who has not played since coming off at half-time at Leicester in January, is available but has not even made the bench despite Naughton’s absence.