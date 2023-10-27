NAU football looks to bounce back at home against Big Sky foe UC Davis

Northern Arizona football, coming off a bye week, is back in action Saturday hosting UC Davis in Flagstaff and looking to bounce back after giving up more than 300 yards rushing in its last game.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Field and will be available on ESPN+.

The Lumberjacks (2-5 overall, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) are coming off a 45-21 los to Portland State on Oct. 14.

NAU was unable to get its run game going, totaling just 65 yards on the ground. The Lumberjacks' defense, meanwhile, couldn't slow the Vikings, which rushed for 366 yards.

Quarterback, Adam Damante was 16-of-29 for 250 yards, a touchdown pass, and two interceptions. Damante’s 49-yard touchdown pass came in the third quarter to Coleman Owen. NAU's Angel Flores also connected on a 3-yard TD pass, with Bryzai White. NAU had a total of 318 yards on offense.

Big Sky opponent UC Davis (4-3, 2-2) is ranked No. 25 in the latest FCS Coaches poll. The Aggies also are coming off a bye week. Its last game was a 17-16 win over Weber State.

Quarterback Miles Hastings leads the Aggies, having passed for 1,506 yards and 10 touchdowns going into the NAU game. He's completed 64% of his passes.

Gilbert native and Williams Field High School alum Josh Gale, a junior tight end, leads the Aggie with 264 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season.

UC Davis has allowed an average of 335 total offensive yards per game. Its offense is averaging just under 377 yards per contest.

This will be the ninth meeting between Northern Arizona and UC Davis, with the series tied at four wins each.

After the UC Davis matchup, the Lumberjacks will hit the road to take on Montana State on Nov. 4.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NAU football looks to bounce back at home against Big Sky foe UC Davis