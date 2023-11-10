NAU football hosts Northern Colorado in its last home game of the season

Northern Arizona football plays its last home game of the season on Saturday, hosting Northern Colorado.

The Lumberjacks and Bears are slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Findlay Toyota Field in Flagstaff. The game will be available on ESPN+.

NAU is coming off a 45-21 loss against a ranked Montana State team. The Lumberjacks are 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the Big Sky Conference.

Angel Flores who has been coming into his own during the latter part of the season, made his first career start for the Lumberjacks against the Bobcats. Flores was 12-of-18 for 97 yards with an interception. Flores also scored the first touchdown on the day for NAU.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback, Daniel Britt got his second appearance of the season and threw two touchdown passes for NAU, which all came in the fourth quarter. Britt’s first career touchdown pass came against Montana State and was to wide receiver, Coleman Owen.

Montana State compiled three touchdowns and a field goal through the second and third quarters and held NAU to seven points until the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats, who were ranked No. 6 at the time in the FCS Coaches poll, dominated the game on all fronts and put up 478 total yards and held NAU to just 100 rushing yards.

Northern Colorado is coming off a loss to Idaho, 27-13 and has yet to win through nine games this season. The Bears had close games against Weber State, Sacramento State and Cal Poly.

Bears' senior quarterback Jacob Sirmon has made an appearance in all nine games and has a total of 1,355 passing yards on eight touchdowns. Running back David Afari leads the team in rushing with 589 yards.

The teams played last season, with Northern Colorado winning 21-20.

Northern Arizona will wrap up its season on the road against Eastern Washington in Cheney, Washington.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northern Arizona Football