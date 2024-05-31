‘Natural heavy guy’ Alexandr Romanov says weight was not big consideration before UFC 302

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – In the heavyweight division, there’s a 60-pound range for fighters to locate their optimal poundage there within.

While many heavyweights typically stick within the same few-pound range, Alexandr Romanov has fluctuated greatly in his UFC tenure. Sometimes weighing less than 240 pounds, but more times tipping the scales around the 265-pound heavyweight limit, Romanov’s weight has garnered attention for its unpredictable nature.

For Romanov (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), however, he’s not as concerned with his weight as some outside observers are. While he didn’t reveal his exact expected weight for Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC 302, Romanov is fighting a lighter-weight opponent in Jailton Almeida.

“I’m not focused on his weight,” Romanov told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “I’m just focused on myself. I’m a natural heavy guy. I don’t need to make something to put some weight on. This camp was perfect. I have a very good diet guy. I have a very good team of professional guys around me. This Saturday will be very interesting.”

Almeida (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is a grapple-heavy opponent, but Romanov is a grapple-heavy guy. Romanov is confident his preparation was on point, and his skillset should provide issues for Almeida.

“Here in the UFC, we have a lot of good wrestlers, a lot of good grapplers,” Romanov said. “Everybody is different. You can take somebody down 100 times in the first round. But after that, you don’t have enough power to keep him in the clinch. It’s all about professionalism, just unity [sic] and keeping your tank and… (being) very smart on distance.”

