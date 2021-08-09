Nationals pitchers condemn racial slur used at Rockies-Marlins game

Nationals pitchers condemn slur at Rockies-Marlins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During the ninth inning of the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies game Sunday night, there was silence on the Bally Sports telecast as Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was batting.

As the pitch went into the dirt and there was a pause in the play with Rockies catcher Dom Núñez asking for a new ball, there was an audible racial slur screamed twice from someone at Coors Field.

When the clip went viral on social media, two Washington National pitchers took to Twitter to respond to the ugly incident.

Nationals right-handed pitcher Sterling Sharp began his tweet by writing that these kinds of actions from people are "exhausting."

"Honestly, it's exhausting seeing/hearing racist [expletive] in the world, let alone sports, then us black athletes get questioned bout how we feel about it when it's OBVIOUS how we feel. I would say it's crazy that guy even felt that comfortable in that setting to yell that but it ain't," Sharp tweeted.

Josiah Gray also tweeted. "Goddamn shame. Shouting that but will never say it to his face," he wrote.

The Rockies released a statement that they'll be looking into the incident.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination," the team said. "And any fan using deragatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."