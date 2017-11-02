Nats manager Martinez: 'We're here to win the World Series'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- First-time manager Dave Martinez knows that the Washington Nationals hired him with one goal in mind.

Martinez has started his new job by speaking repeatedly about winning a World Series.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo introduced Martinez at a news conference in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park on Thursday.

The Nationals have never won a postseason series, but Martinez said: ''This team doesn't lack much.''

Martinez has been a bench coach in the big leagues for a decade, most recently with the Chicago Cubs. He also played 16 years in the majors.

Rizzo calls Martinez a ''perfect blend of the old school'' with the use of analytical statistics.

---

