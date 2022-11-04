Natrone Means selected to 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Honors Class

Former UNC football running backNatrone Means will be honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference later this year.

Means was named the UNC representative for the 2022 ACC Football Honors Class earlier this week.

The running back is one of 14 players to be in the 2022 class, joining Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, Clemson’s Terry Allen, Duke’s DeVon Edwards, Florida State’s Terrell Buckley, Georgia Tech’s Demaryius Thomas, Louisville’s Bilal Powell, Miami’s Chuck Foreman, North Carolina’s Natrone Means, NC State’s David Amerson, Pitt’s Darrelle Revis, Syracuse’s Donovan McNabb, Virginia’s Thomas Jones, Virginia Tech’s Michael Vick, and Wake Forest’s Ricky Proehl.

Means is currently on UNC’s staff as an offensive analyst, but before that he served as a running back that delivered on the field for the Tar Heels from 1990-1992 before being drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1993.

The running back played in the NFL from 1993-1999 before retiring and pursuing a coaching career.

In his career at UNC Means rushed for 3,074 yards on 605 attempts, scoring 34 touchdowns. He will be honored on Friday, Dec. 2 and then again in pregame ahead of the 2022 ACC Championship on Dec. 3.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire