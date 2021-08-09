Native Hawaiian leader, Kuhio Lewis, speaks with Biden, Harris about economic development, visibility

Aug. 9—A Native Hawaiian leader Thursday got a rare opportunity : a chance to speak with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in person about economic development, visibility and other issues that affect the islands' Indigenous communities.

Kuhio Lewis, president and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, was part of a group of about a dozen Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander leaders that Biden and Harris invited to the White House. The 1-1 /2-hour meeting delved into issues such as anti-Asian hate crimes, economic opportunity, voter rights and immigration reform. The initiative was part of Biden's pledge to work more closely with Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, particularly in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes across the country. Lewis was the only Native Hawaiian at the meeting. It was his first time meeting Biden.

"I knew that being in that room, it was important to represent the diversity of our Native Hawaiian community, " said Lewis, whose nonprofit supports and advocates for the cultural, economic, political and community development of Hawaiians. "This was an opportunity to focus on how to stabilize our community."

As more Hawaiians move to the mainland because they can't afford Hawaii's high cost of living, Lewis said he chose to talk about economic development, an issue that affects most of the community in some way. He also thanked Biden for the appointment of Krystal Ka 'ai to lead the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, but added that there still is much more work to be done.

"I said that Hawaiians have been invisible to our nation for too long. We want to be part of the solution, " he said. "We want to look at how we can have greater access and equality for Hawaiians."

Lewis said the invitation to attend the White House meeting came unexpectedly. He had recently returned home from a trip to Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act with federal leaders. During that time he and other Hawaiian leaders hosted a breakfast and invited White House staffers. Then the call from the White House inviting him to speak to Biden and Harris came Monday, and Lewis was on a flight and arrived in Washington on Tuesday night.

He said he hopes this is the start of many more discussions to come with Biden, Harris and other federal leaders.

"My ask to the president was that he help us be less invisible, that we have greater access and representation, and to continue dialogue, " Lewis said. "He definitely kept the door wide open to having continued communication."------Jayna Omaye covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national serv ­ice organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under ­covered issues and communities.