Natisha Hiedeman with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics
Natisha Hiedeman (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/19/2022
Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/19/2022
Sue Bird had some fun in the final minutes of a win near her hometown of Syosset, New York.
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/19/2022
Sue Bird announced that the 2022 season would be her last. In her final game in her native New York, the fans honored her with a standing ovation.
The Chicago Sky's social media people are on top of it.
The Lynx enter Sunday's game at Las Vegas with a 3-12 record, last among the 12 WNBA teams. There are a number of reasons for this. The signing of veteran Angel McCoughtry didn't work out when it became clear as training camp wound down that she had not recovered sufficiently from knee surgery. Same for Layshia Clarendon. The team wasn't convinced the veteran point guard's stress reaction — ...
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Seattle Storm, 06/19/2022
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/17/2022
DeWanna Bonner scored 15 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 82-71 Friday night. Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer that cut Seattle's deficit to 71-68 with 3:58 to play but Bonner converted a three-point play, made a layup and, after Alyssa Thomas scored to give the Sun a 10-point lead with 2:01 left, made a reverse layup to make it 80-68. Bonner finished with 10 rebounds — giving her 2,501 in her career — four assists and three steals.
Steve Kerr had a special place for Steph's incredible 2021-22 season.
Saracens will aim to complete their comeback from a salary-cap scandal by defeating Leicester in the English Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competes on the dirt Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. Here is the day's track schedule.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio reiterated the Deshaun Watson trade is final, but joked about how it could possibly be voided.
With minus odds, Max Verstappen is heavily favored to win his sixth Formula One race in Round 9 of the 2022 season on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada.
Where does Memorial Stadium sit among all the Big Ten Stadiums?
Of the 15 amateurs who teed it up this week in Brookline, four made the weekend.
The Giants beat the Royals to extend their win streak to five behind an incredible performance from Logan Webb.
Austin Hedges skies a sacrifice fly ball to left field in the top of the 2nd inning to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead
Kevin Holland moves to 2-0 since dropping back down to 170 pounds.
Marc Stein: As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week's draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas - while prioritizing its need for more wing help - does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this ...