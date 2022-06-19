Natisha Hiedeman with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

The Lynx enter Sunday's game at Las Vegas with a 3-12 record, last among the 12 WNBA teams. There are a number of reasons for this. The signing of veteran Angel McCoughtry didn't work out when it became clear as training camp wound down that she had not recovered sufficiently from knee surgery. Same for Layshia Clarendon. The team wasn't convinced the veteran point guard's stress reaction — ...