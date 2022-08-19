Natisha Hiedeman with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net. Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 this year at Indian Wells.