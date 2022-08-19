Natisha Hiedeman with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings
Las Vegas has been the WNBA title favorite from the beginning of the season.
What games are currently scheduled for Sunday Night Football in the 2022 NFL season?
American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net. Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 this year at Indian Wells.
Like humans, dogs can have sensitivities to gluten and can even suffer from celiac disease. Here's what you need to know.
What things can we learn from a closer look at the team's 2022-23 campaign schedule?
Kathy Aznavorian, Sandy Mily have ran Fox Hills Golf Course near Plymouth for decades. But they've decided it's time to retire, selling the property.
Christine Quinn is reportedly closing the door on “Selling Sunset.” The luxury real estate agent is not returning for seasons six and seven of the hit Netflix reality show, according to multiple reports. TMZ was the first to report the news of Christine’s departure from the series.
Dallas hopes its $40M QB can elevate an unproven crop of WRs. Is it time to replace Josh Ball? Mike Zimmer reunites with Deion Sanders. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Selling Sunset lightning rod Christine Quinn will not be returning to the Netflix reality show for seasons six and seven. Find out what ultimately led to her departure.
Jonquel Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 93-68 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round series. Third-seeded Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight points to build a 64-45 lead. The sixth-seeded Wings went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, and the Sun closed the frame on a 17-5 run for an 18-point lead.
Mark Cuban shared his reason as to why he believes the Warriors defeated the Mavericks in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
Now that the Warriors' 82-game schedule is in place, it's time to get out the crystal ball and predict how the season could unfold.
‘I’ve never heard somebody so excited about doing anything, and David did do it today,’ fellow broadcaster says
Will Zalatoris condemned his former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.
Questions are swirling around Tom Brady's extended absence from the Bucs, but somebody has a fun theory
The second overall pick was seen in the gym this week with Durant and other players.