Natisha Hiedeman with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and The Athletic’s Arif Hasan discuss the sanctions handed down by the NFL following their six month investigation into Miami’s alleged tampering with Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady and former Saints’ head coach Sean Payton, as well as team owner Stephen Ross allegedly financially incentivizing tanking to former head coach Brian Flores. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.