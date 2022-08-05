Natisha Hiedeman with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in prison in connection to her Russian drug case.
The US says it has a "serious proposal" for Moscow that would secure the release of the basketball star.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
The basketball world, and beyond, reacted with both shock and support for Griner.
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on Thursday.
On Aug. 4, WNBA star Brittney Griner learned her fate after spending nearly six months in a Russian prison, following accusations that she had smuggled drugs into the country.
The head coach of Brittney Griner's WNBA team said the nine-year sentence handed out to its star player by a Russian court on Thursday was devastating -- even though it was no surprise.
Following Russia sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison, Celtics players tweeted their support for the WNBA star.
A Russian judge has sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession after cannabis oil was discovered in her luggage.
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. — President Joe Biden said.
President Biden on Thursday called on Russia to release WNBA star Brittney Griner immediately, condemning a newly announced nine-year prison sentence for Griner as “unacceptable.” “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” Biden said in a statement.…
The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February, when airport customs agents said they found vape cartridges with cannabis in her bags.
KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: "I love my family". Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the WNBA offseason.
A Russian court found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty of deliberately smuggling drugs into the country and sentenced her to nine years in prison. President Biden denounced the verdict. Attention now turns to the possibility of a high-stakes prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. Nancy Cordes has the details.
Brittney Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. A timeline of events in the Olympic gold medalist's saga.