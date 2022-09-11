Natisha Hiedeman with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Natisha Hiedeman (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/11/2022
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in 11 as the franchise won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history.
The Bears opened the Matt Eberflus era with a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to the playmaking ability of Justin FIelds and a swarming defense.
Two players finished inside the top five while one withdrew and wound up at a college football game.
Texas comes in at No. 21 in the new AP Top 25 Poll.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in AP Top 25 poll and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.
Critics of #USC and Lincoln Riley weren't willing to admit one central truth about the 2022 Trojans, but Kirk Herbstreit got to the heart of the matter on Saturday.
The Commanders took an "L" before Sunday's game even started.
Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz battle for the U.S. Open title and the No. 1 world ranking when they meet in the finals on Sunday.
The Bears pulled off an upset win over the 49ers to open the 2022 NFL season at 1-0.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 2? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Tracy Walker then swung at a pair of Eagles players during an altercation after the play, which led to his ejection.
Trey Lance experienced ups and downs in his first game as the 49ers' starting quarterback Sunday in Chicago.
Three years and 76 tournaments later, Shane Lowry finally followed up his success at the 2019 Open with a remarkable win at the BMW PGA Championship in which he avoided making a bogey all week.
Scott Frost was fired as Nebraska's head coach on Sunday, resulting in many reactions around the country.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Check out everything Scott Frost said during his postgame press conference after the Huskers' loss to Georgia Southern.
One particular A's fan had the time of her life during Saturday's game at the Coliseum.
Football is back, which means NFL cheerleaders are bound to make an appearance on your TV screen this fall. Here's how much money they make a year.
Alabama faces Texas on Saturday. They might have just avoided a 15-yard penalty.