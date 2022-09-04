Natisha Hiedeman (14 points) Highlights vs. Sky (1)
Natisha Hiedeman scores 14 points as the Sun fall short to the Sky on Sunday.
Natisha Hiedeman scores 14 points as the Sun fall short to the Sky on Sunday.
The Sun and Sky are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 Sunday.
It came down to the 55th hole.
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
On a peaceful Saturday in Perth, 12,000 miles from the clamour and bombast at Flushing Meadows, Margaret Court has just seen Serena Williams thwarted in a final tilt at equalling her place among the tennis immortals. While “greatest of all time” messages flash up on the electronic tickers inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the statistical greatest, the woman with 24 grand slam singles titles to the departing Williams’ 23, is at the end of this long-distance telephone call. It is a distinction that now
Dustin Johnson rattled in a monster eagle putt at the first playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, upstaging the raft of newcomers to the breakaway circuit.
Collin Sexton just got PAID, here are the details.
College football Week 2 early odds and lines. Predicting what they might be, along with what they actually are.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Where is Georgia?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Retiring Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one final big swing in against the Cubs and got one step closer to baseball history.
Watch what Notre Dame head coach said about Ohio State after the tough loss in the 'Shoe. #GoBucks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 1 of the college football season?
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the past week, led by Mike Conley and Russell Westbrook.
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
See which four teams are expected to make the CFP according to Finebaum following Week 1
The former Ohio State quarterback transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy. But Joe Burrow may still feel part of Buckeye Nation.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to break down all of the college football week 1 madness.
The USA now needs to win its remaining two group stage games.