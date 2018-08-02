Nationwide expands partnership with Hendrick, Bowman signs extension Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Nationwide has agreed to a two-year extension with the organization, a deal which increases its primary sponsorship of Alex Bowmans No. 88 Chevrolet to 20 races beginning with the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2014, Nationwide served as a primary sponsor for Dale Earnhardt …

Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Nationwide has agreed to a two-year extension with the organization, a deal which increases its primary sponsorship of Alex Bowman‘s No. 88 Chevrolet to 20 races beginning with the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2014, Nationwide served as a primary sponsor for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 88 from 2015-2017. The Columbus, Ohio-based insurance and financial services company is in the middle of a 19-race majority sponsorship agreement with Bowman at the helm.

“We have such a strong partnership with Nationwide,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a press release. “From doing great things in the community with Nationwide Children‘s Hospital to driving significant value back to their business, it‘s truly impressive to see how they consistently make the maximum impact with their racing program. We appreciate the incredible relationship with their whole team and look forward to more great things in the coming years.”

In conjunction with the continued partnership, Hendrick also has signed Bowman to a one-year contract extension through 2020.

In five of the past six races, Bowman has finished 11th or better, including a career-best third-place result in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway last week. Bowman currently holds the final spot for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with five races remaining in the regular season. He is 56 points above the cutoff line.

“Having this kind of support is incredible,” Bowman said in the release. “From Nationwide and our other partners to Mr. Hendrick, (crew chief) Greg (Ives) and all my teammates, I feel very fortunate to be in such an awesome position. We have an opportunity to have a lot of success together. To hear a sponsor like Nationwide and a team like Hendrick Motorsports say I‘m their guy gives me a ton of confidence and motivation to go out there and deliver results.”

Hendrick Motorsports tabbed Bowman as a substitute driver in the No. 88 while Earnhardt Jr. recovered from a concussion in 2016. Bowman stuck with the company in 2017 working in the simulation department and was promoted to full-time driver of the No. 88 in 2018 following Earnhardt‘s retirement.

In his first full-time season with Hendrick, Bowman earned the Busch Pole Award for the 60th annual Daytona 500. He has eight top-10 finishes after 21 of 36 races.

