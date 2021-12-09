Nations top safety recruit chooses to stay home

Xavier Nwankpa is rated as the nation’s top safety recruit in the 2022 cycle and the high school senior is staying home. Nwankpa, an Altoon, Iowa native announced on Wednesday that he’d be attending college at the University of Iowa.

Nwankpa chose the Hawkeyes out of an offer list that included over 30 programs. Iowa was his choice after he listed Notre Dame and Ohio State as his other finalists. He is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s top safety recruit and the 11th overall prospect nationally.

We predicted today that Notre Dame was unlikely to win his services like anyone else, I always find myself holding out even a little hope whenever there is a Notre Dame hat on such an elite players table of finalists.

I’m ready and coming for it all. COMMITTED #GoHawks 🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/nEXg05rBzG — Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) December 8, 2021

