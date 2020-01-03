Nation's No. 3 cornerback Dontae Manning commits to the Oregon Ducks

Dylan Mickanen

The good news just keeps coming for fans of the Oregon Ducks.

A day after winning the 106th Rose Bowl, Duck fans learned of a massive addition to Oregon's 2020 recruiting class: Dontae Manning.

The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback is the third-ranked player at his position according to 247Sports, with a composite ranking of sixth. He signed with Oregon during the early national signing period from December 18-20 but decided to announce his decision publicly at the Under Armour All-American game Thursday evening.

Manning has been long rumored to be a Ducks lock but it's always good to see he officially signed to enroll in Eugene for his college career. 

You can watch his hudl highlights below.

