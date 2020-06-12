Nation's No. 2 Wide Receiver Troy Franklin commits to Oregon Ducks

Entering May 2020, despite only having a handful of 2021 verbal commitments, Mario Cristobal said that the Ducks were "big-game fishing" and might come out with its best class yet.

Now, Oregon has the headliner for its 2021 recruiting class to add to a deep class that's backing up Cristobal's claim.

Troy Franklin, the nation's No. 2 WR via 247Sports composite ranking and high-four-star recruit, committed to the Oregon Ducks on his Instagram Live Friday evening.

Committed !🦆 let's get it !!!!!!!🙏🏽 . (Sorry for the late post ) pic.twitter.com/F5BqdFUz5R — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) June 13, 2020

The 6'2", 170-pound wide receiver out of Menlo-Atherton High School is the 31st overall ranked player in the nation via composite ranking, second overall wide receiver, and third-best player in California.

He's the second-highest rated wide receiver commitment in program history only trailing 2004 recruit Cameron Colvin (No. 16 overall).

Oregon was the heavy favorite for Franklin's commitment heading into the announcement with 95% of crystal ball predictions on 247Sports predicting he'd be heading to Eugene. The Ducks were competing inside a top-four with Alabama, Arizona State, and Washington.

Franklin would be the headliner for what's shaping up to be a historic wide receivers class for Oregon as the program has struggled to recruit that skill position in the past. Just last season, prized then-Oregon verbal commit Johnny Wilson flipped to Arizona State on signing day.

However, the Ducks are killing it recruiting wide receivers this cycle with Franklin and four-star Kyron Ware-Hudson (nation's No. 24 WR) having committed back in December.

In addition, Oregon's the presumed favorites for four-star Dont'e Thornton, the nation's No. 6 wide receiver, and four-star Xavier Worthy, the nation's No. 40 wide receiver who is set to commit on June 27th.

Cristobal hired former South Carolina assistant coach and 2014 247Sports Recruiter of the Year Bryan McClendon to coach wide receivers in Eugene and it appears to already be paying off.

Franklin visited Eugene twice, once on an unofficial visit on July 28, 2019, and during the first weekend of March right before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting.

I would like to thank the university of Oregon for a great unofficial visit ! 💚💛 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/xhq7HMt8rw — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) July 28, 2019

Oregon this weekend 💚💛!!!! #scoduck — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) March 4, 2020

247Sports National Recruiting Expert Brandon Huffman projects Franklin as a potential second or third-round pick in the NFL Draft with a comparison of former USC Trojan Marquise Lee.

Long strider with good top-end speed, showing burst at the line of scrimmage with quick get off. Continuing to develop into a complete route runner. Initial explosiveness at LOS makes him difficult to cover and as he's continued to get stronger, has become tough to press. Natural pass-catcher who can stretch the field or take a short pass the distance. Also a skilled return man. Projects as an immediate Power 5 starter and future first or second round draft pick.

You can watch Franklin's hudl highlights here.

