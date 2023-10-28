The nation's No. 2 pass defense? Here's what happened to Penn State football vs. Indiana

STATE COLLEGE — It may have been the most stunning Penn State football development of this suddenly wobbly season:

Not once but twice, the PSU defense was burned for long touchdowns pass plays against the previously dreadful Indiana Hoosiers.

That's right, the No. 2 pass defense in the nation gave up a 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown to these 2-5 Hoosiers in the first quarter. The Lions took a 17-14 lead into halftime on a last-second field goal.

Head coach James Franklin walks the Beaver Stadium field before his national-caliber defense was torched early against Indiana. Safety Jaylen Reed (1) could not catch up to either long Hoosiers' touchdown pass in the first half.

It appeared that safety Zakee Wheatley was initially beaten on the play by wideout DeQuence Carter. Cornerback Cam Miller and safety Jaylen Reed failed in pursuit.

It was the third-longest pass play in Indiana Hoosiers' history.

90 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR INDIANA. pic.twitter.com/n5ySSFXal3 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

The Beaver Stadium crowd groaned, was stunned.

But it would get worse.

After tying the game at 7-7, the Hoosiers struck again.

This time, QB Brendan Sorsby found wideout Derin McCulley all alone on the left side. The Hoosiers caught Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon on a blitz with no safety help.

McCulley was free by a football mile when he caught it and easily sprinted the rest of 69 yards for the score.

Two pass plays, 159 yards, two touchdowns.

Consider: Penn State was No. 2 nationally in pass defense coming into the weekend, yielding only 144.7 yards per game (Michigan was tops at 141 ypg.).

Then, consider this: The Hoosiers, which haven't been able to settle on a starting quarterback all season, were just 10th in the Big Ten in passing yards coming in. They were averaging 198 yards per game.

And then, this: The 90-yard pass play nearly equaled the longest one ever against the Lions − also vs. Indiana. That was a 99-yarder from QB John Paci to Thomas Lewis in 1993.

By the end of the first half, Sorsby was 7 of 11 passing for 196 yards and two TDs. He did throw an interception late to set up the Lions' field goal.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

