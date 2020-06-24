Nation's No. 11 TE Terrance Ferguson commits to the Oregon Ducks

While the Ducks have seen unprecedented success on the recruiting trail under head coach Mario Cristobal, they still had trouble getting real difference-makers at the offensive skill positions, including tight end, which the program didn't have a single commitment from in the 2020 class.

That changes this year.

The latest skill position player to join the flock is Terrance Ferguson, the nation's No. 12 composite tight end and No. 11 tight end by 247Sports, who committed to the Oregon Ducks via Instagram Live.

Oregon lands ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ TE Terrance Ferguson (@Tf3four), the nation's No. 11 TE for the 2021 class per 247Sports.



Oregon's class rises from eighth to sixth nationally. #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/t3CQMnFkt2



— Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) June 25, 2020

"For the next four years I will be attending the University of Oregon," said Ferguson. "The coaching staff is pretty much family with my family now."

Coach Cristobal quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the decision.

Oregon beat out Auburn, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin for the No. 3 overall player in Colorado. When Ferguson announced his top-five, the tight end spoke favorably about Coach Crisotbal who he called "a great guy" who reaches out to talk about family, not just football. He also told AllBadgers.com that he thinks he would fit well in Oregon's offense under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Also the whole coaching staff, I'd say I built a pretty good relationship with where I talk to them on a daily basis. I feel like they're a really big family out there. Then Coach Moorhead as well. He's had some productive tight ends in the past, and I feel like his offense does feature the tight end as well.

Ferguson's the second four-star tight end in the 2021 Oregon recruiting class joining four-star Moliki Matavao who committed at the end of May.

The class overall jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 nationally with Ferguson's decision and is just a fraction of a point behind USC for fifth nationally and first in the Pac-12.

Ferguson and Matavao join a position group in Eugene loaded with talent including redshirt senior Cam McCormick (who has two years remaining of eligibility), junior Hunter Kampmoyer, redshirt sophomore Spencer Webb and redshirt freshman Patrick Herbert.

His commitment was expected to go Oregon's way with the Ducks having 100% of crystal ball predictions on 247Sports.

As a junior, the 6'5", 230-pound Ferguson had 54 receptions for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns following up a breakout sophomore season of 69 receptions for 972 yards and nine touchdowns.

You can watch highlights from his breakout season here.

