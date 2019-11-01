Here’s what Nationals World Series artifacts are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Every World Series run is historic in the annals of Major League Baseball, but some offer more legend than others.

The Nationals' 2019 run stands up among the very best in recent memory, and the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY will be adding their fair share of objects to their museum.

Each of these artifacts is uniquely special. Davey Martinez was on his way out, according to most fans, in the middle of May. Instead, he engineered a remarkable comeback for the ages and led his team to the World Series, becoming the first manager ejected in the Fall Classic in a generation.

Strasburg shoved in an utterly dominant performance in Game 6, beating the Justin Verlander and the Astros in Houston for the second time in the series.

Howie Kendrick's Game 7 home run was the ninth-biggest play in baseball history by championship probability added. Max Scherzer gave one of the guttiest Game 7 performance ever. Juan Soto announced his arrival on a national stage with his Game 1 home run off Gerrit Cole.

Anthony Rendon enjoyed unprecedented late-inning success all postseason long. Kurt Suzuki had a game-changing home run of his own. Fernando Rodney is a legend in his own right.

If the Hall of Fame had unlimited space, there could have been a dozen more items included. But this is still a pretty representative list.

The only thing missing? Baby Shark, of course.

