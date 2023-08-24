Nationals vs. Yankees Highlights
Aaron Judge delivered his first career three-homer game to lead the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Nationals
Aaron Judge lifted the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
It has not been the Yankees' season.
Aaron Judge missed nearly two months. He's still tied for sixth in the AL in homers.
Boone was fed up with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.
Anthony Rizzo said he was more tired and would wake up feeling hungover as a result of the injury.
The Yankees are getting their captain back in the lineup for the first time since June 3.
The Yankees' longtime general manager admitted the obvious Wednesday.
