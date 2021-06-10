Nationals vs. Rays Highlights

Carmudi

The local commercial truck segment is booming, now more than ever. Because of the pandemic, most of us Filipinos no longer frequent shopping malls and opt to have the stuff we need delivered. Light-duty commercial vehicles like the Hyundai H-100 and the Kia K2500 seem to have found a place in the courier service industry. These vehicles are the go-to mobility tools for entrepreneurs and delivery services operators who need to move items that can’t be carried by a moped. On the fence about which