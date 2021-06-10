Nationals vs. Rays Highlights

Starlin Castro hit an RBI double during a two-run 11th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 9-7 on Wednesday night. Castro opened the 11th with his hit against Diego Castillo (2-3) and came home on a sacrifice fly by Josh Harrison to make it 9-7. Tanner Rainey had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the inning but escaped for his first save.
Hunter Renfroe charges to make a play in right field and fires home to nab Alex Bregman to end the top of the 1st inning
Justin Turner’s two home runs lift Dodgers to win
There were two very important results against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday night from the New York Yankees’ perspective.
HawgBeat's Andrew Hutchinson previews the Fayetteville Super Regional with N.C. State insider Justin Williams.
Brock Holt walks it off in 4-3 win over Giants
Even with Mike Trout sidelined indefinitely, the Los Angeles Angels are on a roll for really the first time this season. Much-improved starting pitching and more timely hitting are probably the two biggest reasons why they aren't missing Trout badly at the moment, and the Halos got plenty of both as they finished up a strong homestand by sweeping the Kansas City Royals. Griffin Canning pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double in Los Angeles' 6-1 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night.
The Browns signed players like Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson and Anthony Walker to bolster their defense this offseason, but they have some in-house additions to the unit as well. Safety Grant Delpit missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles and cornerback Greedy Williams missed his second NFL season with a nerve injury to his [more]
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
The Mets have claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Tropeano off waivers.
Paris is under an 11 p.m. curfew for COVID-19. A French Open match between two of the world's best was granted an exception and ended with fans.
The Yankees offense was riding high and Aaron Boone was able to hand the ball to his dominant closer with a needed three-game sweep well in reach.
If there's one half of the Mookie Betts trade the Red Sox have no reason to regret, it's ditching David Price, writes John Tomase.
After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
Wentz's seat is already a little warm according to B/R.
The latest news and possible return dates for Mets players who are on the IL.
Exasperated by a run of brutal baseball, the Diamondbacks shook up their coaching staff in an effort to stabilize their season.
Super regionals are the next stop on the NCAA baseball tournament’s Road to Omaha. Four of the best-of-three series are Friday through Sunday: North Carolina State (33-17) at Arkansas (49-11), Stanford (36-15) at Texas Tech (39-15), Mississippi (44-20) at Arizona (43-15) and East Carolina (44-15) at Vanderbilt (43-15).