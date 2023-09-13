Nationals vs. Pirates Highlights

New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
The WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday with the best-of-three first round. Here are the key players, season series recap and schedule for each matchup.
Other NFL teams have lost stars, but none quite like the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
Saturday night’s showdown between Texas and Alabama brought major viewership for ESPN
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.