Nationals vs. Marlins Highlights

Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings, Bobby Dalbec homered twice and Boston beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2 on Thursday night. Dalbec drove in seven runs and Rafael Devers hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot during a five-run sixth that helped the Red Sox put away the Twins and seal Sale’s third victory in as many starts since his return from Tommy John surgery.
“I poured my heart into a game I love,” says seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, who is entering his final year on the ballot.
Here’s a look at the Group of Five coaches best positioned to move up in the next college football hiring cycle.
Aaron Boone gave the A's crowd their money's worth on Thursday night.
Condensed Game: Jorge Alfaro and Miguel Rojas carried the load for the Marlins, both homering in the club's 7-5 win over the Nationals
Whether or not a pennant race is ultimately on the horizon for the Mets, a nice sign of late has been the much-improved pitching of Carlos Carrasco.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso knows the team is in a hole in the standings but with 15 games left against NL East opponents, he feels confident the Mets can flip the script in the final five weeks of the season. Alonso describes how tight the clubhouse is and that he would go to battle with every single one of his teammates.
After failing to sweep the Mets last week, the Giants got the job done Thursday in New York.
The Dodgers sweep of the Padres featured nearly as many home run-saving catches as it did San Diego runs
New York Giants coach Joe Judge opened his press conference on Wednesday by offering prayers and support to Tom Coughlin and his family.
One day after a so-so start on the mound for the Angels, Ohtani blasted a first-inning pitch for another solo home run against Baltimore on Thursday.
Max Scherzer, who the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline despite the Padres' best efforts, gives up two hits and strikes out 10 in 4-0 Dodgers win.
The 16-inning game was the longest since MLB implemented the new extra-innings rule for the 2020 season.
Trading for Sony Michel could be a shortsighted move by the Rams that winds up being a mistake.
We don't know the date, but we know the five-star resort where the wedding will take place.
A frustrated Clayton Kershaw hopes to make his return to the mound soon, but there are several ways he could best help the Dodgers.
With the best record in the majors, the surprising San Francisco Giants have been meeting challenges all season. Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and San Francisco beat the plummeting Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep. Just before the game, the Giants learned second baseman Donovan Solano tested positive for COVID-19.