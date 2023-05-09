Nationals vs. Giants Highlights

Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.