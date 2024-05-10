Nationals visit the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (18-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (19-18, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-3, 1.99 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -204, Nationals +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Washington Nationals on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 7-9 record in home games and a 19-18 record overall. The Red Sox have a 9-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has gone 11-8 on the road and 18-18 overall. The Nationals have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has a home run, 15 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .266 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 14-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 18 extra base hits (seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs). Luis Garcia is 12-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .271 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.