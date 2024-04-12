Nationals visit the Athletics to start 3-game series

Washington Nationals (5-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-8, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -133, Nationals +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Washington Nationals on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has a 1-6 record in home games and a 5-8 record overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .344.

Washington is 5-7 overall and 3-3 in road games. The Nationals have gone 2-1 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 8-for-33 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10-for-31 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .208 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (illness), Hunter Harvey: day-to-day (arm), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.