Nationals' Twitter perfectly trolls Bryce Harper, Phillies in minutes

It's been almost 11 months since Bryce Harper misspoke during his introductory press conference with the Phillies, proclaiming his desire to bring a title "back to D.C." The Nationals did just that in 2019 without Harper, and the team's Twitter account fired a jab at him and the Phillies on Thursday afternoon.

The Phillies' Twitter account sent a tweet just after 1 p.m. Thursday with an image of Harper and the simple caption "No. 3," the outfielder's number in Philadelphia. Eight minutes later, the Nationals' Twitter account posted a photo of outfielder Adam Eaton ecstatically holding the World Series trophy and a caption of "No. 1."

It was a subtle shot because the Nationals' tweet wasn't a direct reply to the Phillies' post; but at the same time, a not-so-subtle shot because Eaton's jersey number is No. 2. It's no coincidence that Eaton was the subject of the Nationals' post given that he was the one to step into Harper's right-field spot this season.

While the Nationals made their playoff run to the title, Harper was forced to watch from home as his first season in Philadelphia ended without a postseason berth after he hit for a .260 average with 35 home runs and 114 RBIs.

