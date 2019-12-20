Nationals and Twins reportedly offering Josh Donaldson a four-year contract

The Nationals, along with the Minnesota Twins, are the teams that have reportedly made four-year contract offers to free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

From late last night: Quick-hitting notes: Donaldson, Lindor, Marte, Ryu. https://t.co/jgonbFDT29 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2019

Rosenthal's report focuses more on the Twins' involvement in the pursuit of Donaldson, stating that the reigning AL Central champions are prepared to give Donaldson a four-year contract and even move current third baseman Miguel Sanó to first base to make room. However, Rosenthal does state that the Nationals are believed to be "at that level" as well in regards to the length of the contract.

The report also mentions that the Braves and Dodgers are still in the mix, though the potential for Donaldson to command a contract around four-years, $100 million may be too much for their liking, according to Rosenthal.

This shouldn't come as surprise, as the Nationals have been linked to the former Braves third baseman since November when the World Series victory began to fade and the idea that Anthony Rendon may be gone set it. That has only intensified since Rendon left for the Angels, as Washington is now fully in on trying to find a new player to command the hot corner and bring pop to the lineup. General manager Mike Rizzo recently confirmed that the team is interested in bringing Donaldson to DC.

Getting Donaldson won't be a one-team race, as Donaldson is one of the top players remaining on the market, meaning plenty are just as interested as the Nats. If Washington were to lose out on the Donaldson sweepstakes, there are other options out there including Starlin Castro or a trade for Kris Bryant. However, not being able to add Donaldson would make the Nationals hole at third base a lot more challenging to fill.

