Nationals' Trea Turner thrown out at second on Bryce Harper walk — huh?

Trea Turner managed to get thrown out on a walk, perfectly summing up Washington Nationals baseball in 2018. (AP)

This is one of the least likely outs in baseball.

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was in the box during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday facing a 3-2 count with one out and shortstop Trea Turner standing on first. Harper took a close ball four from John Gant and prepared to take his base.

Turner was attempting to steal, prompting Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to throw to second in what looked like a close call had Harper not walked.

Routine walk? Not so much

All seemed normal as Harper took first and Turner remained on second. But Molina engaged in a conversation with home plate umpire Nic Lentz before play resumed. And this is how things played out.

.@Cardinals challenge call that Trea Turner is safe at 2B in 1st; call overturned, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/dxy8zj6kmD — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) September 5, 2018





The Cardinals had challenged the play, claiming Turner took his foot off the bag after reaching second while being tagged and was out. Replay officials agreed.

By rule, the ball was live when Turner left the bag regardless of the walk, and Paul DeJong’s tag ruled him out.

So Turner managed to record an out on a walk. Which seems a very Nationals thing to do in 2018.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Angry Nike customers are setting their gear on fire

• Charles Robinson: ‘The most controversial move that Nike has ever made’

• Pete Thamel: Taggart’s FSU debut goes down in flames

• ESPN announcer taken off Washington games

