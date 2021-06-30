Nationals SS Trea Turner celebrates birthday with MLB record-tying third cycle

Trea Turner has had worse birthdays.

The Washington Nationals shortstop entered the history books on Wednesday with a cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays. The cycle is the third of his career, tying him for the MLB record for career cycles.

On his 28th birthday, Turner went 4-for-4 with four runs, an RBI and two stolen bases in addition to his single, double, triple and cycle. He's also the first player to ever hit a cycle with multiple stolen bases.

Here's how he did it:

Most People:



"It's my birthday, I'd like the day off."



Trea Turner:



🚨 SINGLE 🚨

Stolen bease (2nd)

Stolen bease (3rd)

Run scored

🚨 DOUBLE 🚨

Run scored

🚨 HOME RUN 🚨

Run scored, obviously

🚨 TRIPLE 🚨

Run scored@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/XON2i7IZVf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 30, 2021

And here's the field-level angle of his cycle-clinching triple:

Not for nothing, but Somehow Not an All-Star Finalist Trea Turner™ leads all National League shortstops in cycles.@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/NRB1QO98MF — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 30, 2021

Turner joins the motley crew of John Reilly, Bob Meusel, Babe Herman and Adrián Beltré atop the MLB cycle leaderboard, though he is well positioned to surpass them before long.

Still two years from his 30th birthday, Turner has been one of the fastest players in baseball since his debut in 2015. He has come into his power over the last few years, though, slugging .497 in 2019 and .588 in 2020. He entered Wednesday hitting .310/.359/.487 in 2021 with 13 homers and a league-leading 16 stolen bases, though those latter numbers have obviously since gone up.

Behind Turner's offensive outburst, the Nationals ended up winning 15-6 to improve their record to 40-38.

