Nationals trade RP Daniel Hudson to Padres for two prospects

Nationals trade Daniel Hudson to Padres for two prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Nationals sell-off continued into the late hours on Thursday night, as the club announced they traded relief pitcher Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a pair of prospects.

The Nationals acquired right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley in the deal.

The Washington Nationals have acquired RHP Mason Thompson and INF Jordy Barley from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Daniel Hudson.



Hudson, who is set to be a free agent after the season, was considered one of Washington's top deadline pieces. In 32.3 innings this season, the right-hander has posted a 2.20 ERA, a 0.918 WHIP and 48 strikeouts.

Hudson won't be asked to close games in San Diego, as that job belongs to Mark Melancon, but he has experience doing so should the Padres need him to. He's pitched in clutch moments, including the World Series, and performed quite well in pressure-packed situations for the Nationals.

In return, the Nationals received a significant prospect in Thompson, who projects to be a solid bullpen arm for years to come. There's a solid chance he could make his MLB debut later this season, too.

Barley is more of a developmental prospect, as the 21-year-old is not expected to reach the Major Leagues until 2023, per MLB Pipeline's projections. Barley has yet to make it to the High-A level in the Minor Leagues despite 2021 being his fifth year of professional baseball.

Hudson is the latest player the Nationals have traded in the past 24 hours. Fellow relief pitcher Brad Hand was traded to Toronto for prospect Riley Adams, while Kyle Schwarber was sent to Boston. But the largest move of Thursday was the Dodgers and Nationals reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade to send Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angles, a deal not announced as of Friday morning. The MLB Trade Deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.