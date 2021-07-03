Nationals trade for Royals infielder Alcides Escobar in roster shuffle

Nationals acquire Alcides Escobar from Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The MLB trade deadline is later this month, and as some teams figure out whether to be sellers or buyers, the Washington Nationals already are making roster moves rather than waiting for the 30th to come around.

Although not a significant trade, the Nationals announced the acquisition of veteran infielder Alcides Escobar from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. The 34-year-old has been placed on their active roster.

Escobar has spent the season in Triple-A Omaha, the Royals' minor league affiliate, where he hit .274 with seven doubles, five homers, 16 RBI, six walks, two stolen bases and 23 runs scored in 35 games.

The infielder returns to MLB following a 2020 season spent with the Yakult Swallows of the Japan Central League. Escobar brings championship experience, as he was part of the Royals squad that won the World Series in 2015.

The move was announced with a slew of others by the Nationals, the most significant of which was putting Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day Injured List with a right hamstring strain. As a result, they recalled outfielder Yadiel Hernandez from Triple-A Rochester. The 33-year-old has appeared in 14 games, batting .309 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 17 hits.

Joining Schwarber on the 10-day Injured List is veteran catcher Alex Avila, who is dealing with a bilateral calf strain. Catcher Tres Barrera is the other person joining Hernandez on the trip to the nation's capital to fill in for the absence of Avila.

The last move the Nationals made on the busy Saturday was designating infielder Humberto Arteaga for assignment.