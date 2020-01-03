Nationals sign Starlin Castro

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Washington Nationals have signed free agent infielder Starlin Castro. The deal is pending a physical. It’s reportedly for two years and $12 million.

Castro has played for the Marlins for the past two seasons where he has put up a combined line of .274/.314/.418 with 34 homers. The guy is always in the lineup, having played in all 162 games in 2019 and 154 the year before. He’s solid and dependable, even if you can’t really expect more than what he’s provided over the course of his career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The plan, it seems, will be to play Castro at second base on a regular basis. At the moment the Nats’ depth chart has Howie Kendrick at first base, though there’s still speculation that Washington will bring Ryan Zimmerman back. Carter Kieboom is still there, obviously, and Rosenthal says that signing Castro does not take them out of the Josh Donaldson sweepstakes.

Which is to say that there are still a lot of moving parts in the Nats’ infield. If nothing else, Dave Martinez is going to have some options.