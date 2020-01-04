Nationals sign Asdrúbal Cabrera

The Nationals have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with infieldeer Asdrubal Cabrera.

The Nats acquired Cabrera after he was released by the Texas Rangers last season and he had a great final two months of the season, hitting .323/.404/.565 in 146 plate appearances in 38 games. He was used as a utilityman, playing second, third and first base.

By bringing him back, the Nationals add to an already interesting infield mix, given that they just signed Starlin Castro yesterday, still have Howie Kendrick in the fold and top prospect Carter Kieboom is expected to at least get a chance to compete for a roster spot in spring training. Meanwhile, the Nationals are still reportedly tying hard to sign third baseman Josh Donaldson and would appear to be the only team free agent Ryan Zimmerman is considering playing for in 2020.

If the Nats don’t want to bring back Zimmerman — and if they lose out on Donaldson — the current setup would likely be Castro at second, Kendrick at first, and Cabrera or some lesser free agent third baseman like Todd Frazier or someone at third. Certainly in an ideal world they would allow Cabrera to be a utility-man.

Like I said: an interesting mix.