Nationals select contract of Trey Lipscomb

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb will make his Major League Baseball debut for the Nationals on Saturday.

Cincinnati (1-0) will host Washington (0-1) at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. First pitch between the Reds and Nationals is slated for 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Lipscomb will start at third base and bat ninth for Washington on Saturday.

He will make his MLB debut after former Vol Nick Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 27, due to a fractured right thumb.

Lipscomb played at Tennessee from 2019-22. He appeared in 103 games, including 78 starts, for the Vols.

Lipscomb was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft (No. 84 overall).

PHOTOS: Trey Lipscomb through the years

