Nationals, Royals lose pitchers for season

Joe Ross of the Washington Nationals is to undergo Tommy John tendon replacement surgery this week (AFP Photo/Mitchell Layton)

Washington (AFP) - Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Joe Ross and Kansas City Royals right-hander Nate Karns will undergo season-ending operations next week, adding to the pressure upon the Major League Baseball contenders.

Ross will undergo Tommy John tendon replacement surgery on Wednesday in Texas, Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced on Saturday.

Ross, 24, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right triceps. He is 5-3 with a 5.01 earned-run average in 13 starts this season for the National League East division leaders.

In three seasons with Washington, Ross has a career 17-13 record and 3.95 ERA.

Karns will have a rib that's causing nerve pain in his forearm removed Wednesday in Dallas. The thoracic outlet surgery is required due to a compression of nerves, arteries or veins in the area between the lower neck and armpit area.

Karns, 29, is in his first season with the Royals, going 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA. He was put on the disabled list on May 21. Karns is 16-11 with a 4.37 ERA in 63 career appearances with the Royals, Nationals, Seattle and Tampa Bay.