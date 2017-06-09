Nationals' Roark faces Rangers on his Bobblehead Night

WASHINGTON -- Somebody in the front office of the Washington Nationals has a sense of humor, or at least a sense of irony.

It will be Tanner Roark Bobblehead Night on Friday at Nationals Park and it will come against the Texas Rangers, the team that drafted Roark out of the University of Illinois in the 25th round in 2008 and traded him to the Nationals in 2010.

"My dad actually told me it was aligned up if there were no rainouts," Roark said Thursday. "It is definitely very cool coming from a town of 6,000 and having a bobblehead. I think it is pretty cool."

For even more symmetry, it just so happens that Roark (6-2, 3.95 ERA) is slated to start Friday against the Rangers and right-hander Andrew Cashner (2-5, 3.39), the former San Diego hurler who has pitched in tough luck this year.

"I feel you have to definitely look at more tape and know who is hot and who is not and who is struggling," Roark said. "They have a good hitting lineup. I just have to keep them off balance and keep them uncomfortable."

Current Texas batters have a .375 average in 24 at-bats against Roark. The player with the most appearances is Jonathan Lucroy, who is 5-for-13 against the right-hander.

Roark made one start against Texas and allowed one run in seven innings but took the loss June 1, 2014. The Washington hurler won 15 games that year, pitched out of the bullpen most of 2015 and won a career-high 16 games last season.

Cashner signed with Texas after last season and that took on special meaning because he is from Texas.

"You've always got something to prove, especially coming back home to the state of Texas," he told reporters. "Now, all eyes are on me as far as people I know and being back home. There you have something to prove. Now that I'm back home, there are a lot of eyes watching."

Cashner is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 outings (seven starts) against Washington. Cashner gave up seven hits and four runs in four innings in his only start against the Nationals last year.

Cashner dealt with biceps tendinitis in spring training but has bounced back.

"It's kind of a normal thing for a lot of pitchers," manager Jeff Banister told reporters. "It's happened early enough that we will still have time to get him ready if everything checks out OK."

Washington manager Dusty Baker held regular starters Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon out of the lineup Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. So it makes sense that each one will be in the lineup Friday against Cashner.

All three hitters have gone deep once in their careers against Cashner. Murphy is 5-for-9 against the Rangers' veteran, while Rendon is 4-for-10 against his fellow Texan and Zimmerman is 3-for-14.

The Nationals certainly thrived without Zimmerman, Murphy and Rendon on Thursday. Washington beat Baltimore 6-1 in a makeup game as Stephen Drew, normally a reserve, had two hits and drove in two runs.

"They want to play," shortstop Trea Turner said of reserves Drew, Wilmer Difo and Brian Goodwin, who got rare starts. "When they get in the lineup and (have) the opportunity to play, they play very well and play very hard. I thought we had some great at-bats."

Turner also did his part, with a career-high three steals and three hits. Bryce Harper also had three hits as pitcher Joe Ross fanned a career-high 12 batters.

The Nationals will try to keep the momentum going with Roark, a former independent league pitcher who is now one of the best in the National League.

So has a player arrived when he has a bobblehead?

"I have so much more I want to accomplish," Roark said.