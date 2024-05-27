Nationals take road losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Washington Nationals (23-28, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-20, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -200, Nationals +166; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to break a five-game road skid.

Atlanta is 30-20 overall and 16-8 at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Washington is 23-28 overall and 13-15 in road games. The Nationals have a 16-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits (10 doubles and 15 home runs). Matt Olson is 11-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, four triples and eight home runs while hitting .256 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 7-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.