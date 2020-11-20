Nationals reportedly interested in trading for Cubs 3B Kris Bryant

Nationals reportedly interested in trading for Cubs' Kris Bryant originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals are once again at the center of trade rumors surrounding star Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Bryant and the Nats have been linked multiple times over the years. The latest rumor comes after a 2020 season in which Washington finished last in the NL East and had the sixth-worst WAR among all MLB third basemen, according to Baseball-Reference..

Sources: #Nats are considering a trade for #Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, among numerous hitters they’re currently monitoring on the market. Free agent DJ LeMahieu is another option, as I reported earlier today on @MLBNetwork. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2020

It's not clear who might be the centerpiece in a package for Bryant, as the Nationals' farm system has been severely depleted in recent years thanks to previous trades and prospect graduations.

Former top prospect Carter Kieboom struggled in his tryout at third base in 2020, and the Nats don't have another obvious replacement after losing star Anthony Rendon after the 2019 season.

Bryant is still just 28-years old and one of the better hitters in baseball, though he has yet to repeat his terrific 2016 MVP season. He batted just .206 in 2020, though he did hit 31 home runs and make the NL All-Star team in the last full MLB season in 2019.

Bryant is also versatile in the field, having played nearly 200 games in the outfield with the Cubs, but his primary position is at third base, and that's where the Nationals could best use him. Not only would he solidify the hot corner, but he would also provide a bat to slot behind Juan Soto in the lineup, giving the Nats' young star better protection.

Right now, this is just one report, but if the Nats can find a package that suits Chicago, Bryant would make a lot of sense in the nation's capital.