Nationals, Reds suspended in fourth, to resume Thursday

  • The baseball diamond is covered with tarp and seats are empty as a storm forced a rain delay of the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    1/5

    Reds Nationals Baseball

    The baseball diamond is covered with tarp and seats are empty as a storm forced a rain delay of the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates as he scores on teammate Joe Ross' single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    2/5

    Reds Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates as he scores on teammate Joe Ross' single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates as he scores on teammate Joe Ross' single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    3/5

    Reds Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates as he scores on teammate Joe Ross' single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) is congratulated by teammate Josh Harrison (5) as he scores during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    4/5

    Reds Nationals Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) is congratulated by teammate Josh Harrison (5) as he scores during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    5/5

    Reds Nationals Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The baseball diamond is covered with tarp and seats are empty as a storm forced a rain delay of the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates as he scores on teammate Joe Ross' single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates as he scores on teammate Joe Ross' single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) is congratulated by teammate Josh Harrison (5) as he scores during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay that lasted for more than three hours.

Play will resume Thursday afternoon with Washington holding a 3-0 lead. The resumption will be a standard-length game, while the regularly scheduled series finale will be seven innings, starting at 7:05 p.m.

Joe Ross pitched all four innings Wednesday for Washington. He also singled in a run in the third off Brad Brach.

After failing to pitch past the fourth in two previous starts, only weather prevented him working deeper in this one. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one while throwing 55 pitches.

“First rain game I've had to deal with this year," Ross said, shaking off his bad luck. “I'm sure it probably won't be the last.”

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman recorded four outs before he was removed because of a sore right shoulder. He was charged with two runs and two hits.

Hoffman threw only 20 of his 46 pitches for strikes. Immediately after his 46th pitch — and fifth walk — he motioned to the bench, prompting a visit from the medical staff.

Starlin Castro hit an RBI single in the first for Washington, and Alex Avila drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Brach escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second before allowing two singles and a run in the third.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: CF/2B Nick Senzel will have surgery on his left knee, manager David Bell said. “They’re going in and cleaning out. We really won’t have a date for a return until after the surgery,” Bell said, before adding, “We fully expect to have him back for a big part of the season.” Senzel is batting .252 through 36 games.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said LHP Tanner Rainey could come off the COVID-19 injury list as early as Thursday if he feels strong following his 32-pitch bullpen session. ... RHP Erick Fedde remains isolated from the team in accordance with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

STREAK OF LIGHTNING

As rain fell and occasional lightning flashed during the delay, a naked man invaded the playing surface first in center field. He then sprinted toward the infield and made multiple belly-first slides across the infield tarp.

Then, chased by two security personnel, he crawled into the tarp tube just beyond second base.

His pursuers waited out the man, who eventually emerged at the other end of the tube to be handcuffed and escorted out.

UP NEXT

Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.96 ERA) looks to make consecutive quality starts for the first time this season after allowing three runs over six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.11 ERA) takes the mound.

Recommended Stories

  • CG: CIN@WAS 5/25/21

    Condensed Game: Kyle Farmer and Eugenio Suárez each homered as the Reds took a 2-1 win over the Nationals

  • Avila draws a bases-loaded walk

    Alex Avila draws a bases-loaded walk and brings home Josh Bell to make the Nationals' lead 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st inning

  • Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer

    Shohei Ohtani caps off the Angels' six-run 4th inning, drilling a three-run home run to right field

  • Tyler Naquin's three-run homer

    Tyler Naquin crushes a three-run home run to right field , scoring Jesse Winker and Tyler Stephenson to give the Reds a 3-0 lead in the 1st

  • Avoid these common pitfalls of resume-writing services

    Finding a good resume writer may be harder with millions of Americans on the job hunt during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. If you want the extra help, make sure it’s worth it first by avoiding these pitfalls.

  • As drought worsens, tensions erupt over control of SoCal's largest water supplier

    The choice of Adel Hagekhalil to lead the Metropolitan Water District is exposing deep disagreements.

  • QB Sam Darnold starts over fresh with Panthers offense

    Sam Darnold's life is in full transition mode. At work, Darnold is adjusting to a new offense with the Carolina Panthers, meaning most of his free time is spent with his head buried in a several-inches thick playbook and developing relationships with new coaches and teammates. This is a welcomed change for Darnold, who's looking to jumpstart his NFL career in Carolina after three largely forgettable seasons with the New York Jets where he went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

  • There’s a new No. 1 in the basketball recruiting rankings. Does Kentucky have a shot?

    Jalen Duren has taken over the top spot from Emoni Bates in the Rivals rankings for the rising senior class, and UK is in the mix.

  • TrustNordisk Unveils Trailer for Norwegian Disaster Movie ‘The North Sea,’ Sells Film for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    TrustNordisk has unveiled the trailer for “The North Sea,” the Norwegian disaster movie directed by John Andreas Andersen, and produced by the banner behind the Scandinavian blockbusters “The Quake” and “The Wave.” “The North Sea” was co-written by Harald Rosenløw Eeg, who also penned “The Quake” and “The Wave,” and Lars Gudmestad, whose credits include […]

  • ESPN: Trump offered senator money to drop Patriots' Spygate probe in 2008

    Donald Trump reportedly offered money to a U.S. senator to drop his investigation into the Patriots' Spygate scandal in 2008, according to a new ESPN report.Catch up quick: In 2007, Patriots staffers were caught illegally videotaping Jets defensive signals, sparking an NFL investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe investigation resulted in minor penalties (a couple fines and one lost draft pick), and second-year commissioner Roger Goodell ordered the evidence destroyed to put the matter to rest for good.But Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), a diehard Eagles fan and longtime critic of the NFL, wasn't satisfied with what he felt was a cover-up, so he launched his own investigation.In 2008, Specter spoke on the phone with a friend who also knew Patriots owner Robert Kraft. On the call, the friend told Specter, "If you laid off the Patriots, there'd be a lot of money in Palm Beach."Driving the news: There was always speculation that friend was Trump, and ESPN has now confirmed as much from two sources — Specter's son, Shanin, and the ghostwriter of two of his memoirs, Charles Robbins."My father told me that Trump was acting as a messenger for Kraft," Shanin Specter told ESPN. "But I'm equally sure the reference to money in Palm Beach was campaign contributions, not cash."Of note, per ESPN: "Election experts say it's a close call as to whether such an offer would be a bribe in the sense that it would be a prosecutable offense."The bottom line: Was this phone call between Trump and Specter a last-ditch effort by Kraft to get Specter to drop the investigation, a simple campaign contribution request or something in between?Specter lost his battle with cancer in 2012, so we'll likely never know the full truth. But ESPN's latest report shines new light on one of the strangest scandals in NFL history.For the record: Spokespeople for both Trump and Kraft have denied the report.Go deeper: Read the full storyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Motor racing-Ferrari detect no serious damage to Leclerc's gearbox

    Leclerc crashed in the last minute of qualifying on Saturday, securing pole but dashing the hopes of rivals who had to abort their final flying laps. The impact raised fears that the 23-year-old could lose the pole if the gearbox needed replacing, triggering a penalty that would drop Leclerc to sixth on the grid and promote Red Bull's title contender Max Verstappen to pole.

  • Soccer-Real Madrid beat Villarreal but end season second

    MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid ended the season second in La Liga despite a late 2-1 win over Villarreal at home on Saturday. Real's victory was not enough to win the league as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid 2-1 to claim their first title since 2014. "The champions are the team who win the most games, and there's no excuses from us," midfielder Casemiro said.

  • Anthony Davis with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.